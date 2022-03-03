Comcast Technology Solutions, Ideal Systems Announce Strategic Alliance To Serve Asia Pacific Region

DENVER AND SINGAPORE—Comcast Technology Solutions and systems integrator Ideal Systems have announced that Ideal Systems will serve as a reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions’ CTSuite portfolio of products and services in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

As part of the deal, Ideal Systems, which has 12 offices in 8 countries, will offer companies throughout APAC access to Comcast Technology Solutions’ Cloud TV Suite, Direct-to-Consumer Suite, Live Linear Suite, and VideoAI.

“While Comcast Technology Solutions provides a technology stack to manage premium video services worldwide, this new relationship with Ideal Systems should significantly extend our capabilities to better serve clients in the Asia Pacific region,” said Bart Spriester, vice president and general manager of the content and streaming providers suite for Comcast Technology Solutions. “Ideal Systems has a proven record of serving broadcasters and video providers throughout APAC, and together we look forward to helping customers automate, secure, monetize, and scale their video businesses.”

“Comcast Technology Solutions is renowned globally for powering video entertainment services for leading broadcasters, programmers, service providers, and brands,” said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems SEA. “As such, we are very proud to offer Comcast Technology Solutions’ industry-leading portfolio of solutions to help customers both simplify and scale their video efforts across APAC. Companies today want more efficient and flexible ways to deliver multi-screen, cloud-based video to viewers, and this new strategic relationship with Comcast Technology Solutions is aimed at meeting this growing demand.”

APAC-based companies interested in learning more should contact CTS@idealsys.com , the companies said.