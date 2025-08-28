Comcast NBCU and Amazon Ink New Distribution Agreements

NEW YORK AND CULVER CITY—Comcast NBCUniversal and Amazon have announced new and extended distribution agreements that will expand the content available on their various distribution platforms, including Prime Video, Fire TV, Xfinity X1 and Xumo.

As a result of the deals, customers will be able to subscribe and access Peacock Premium Plus, the streaming service’s ad-free experience, as a subscription via Prime Video for $16.99 per month and $169.99 per year.

The companies also renewed several existing distribution deals that will enable customers to continue to access Peacock on Fire TV; buy and rent films from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on Prime Video; and watch Prime Video on Xfinity X1 devices.

The deals highlight the growing complexity of the streaming landscape with companies like Comcast and Amazon providing both streaming services and distribution platforms.

“This multi-faceted set of agreements is a testament to our close collaboration with Amazon, delivering significant value across our businesses and expanding exposure of our world-class content,” said Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation. “Millions of Amazon customers can continue to enjoy NBCUniversal’s popular shows, films, and live events on Peacock via Fire TV or through Prime Video Subscriptions, or buying or renting on Prime Video, while also accessing Amazon’s premier entertainment on Xfinity X1 — ensuring they can watch what they love, wherever and however they choose.”

“At Amazon, we are always working to make customers’ lives better every day and these new agreements with Comcast NBCU are fantastic for millions of customers, who are looking for the fastest and easiest way to find all their entertainment and sports in one place,” said Mike Hopkins, head of prime video and Amazon MGM Studios. “Adding Peacock to our growing list of subscriptions – while renewing our long-standing agreements for Fire TV, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and Xfinity X1 – deepens an incredible working relationship with Comcast/NBCU, and we look forward to a future of mutual distribution that benefits our shared customers.”

More specifically, beginning on August 28, Amazon customers will be able to sign up for Peacock Premium Plus ad free tier as a subscription for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. Premium Plus is Peacock’s ad-free experience, which also offers customers the ability to download certain content for offline viewing and access to live, local NBC channels.

Peacock joins Prime Video’s extensive collection of more than 100 subscription options in the U.S., which are available for customers alongside Amazon MGM Original films and series; the world’s leading selection of movies and series to buy or rent; live sports including Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, and NWSL, as well as hundreds of FAST channels.

In addition, a new multi-year renewal agreement ensures that the Peacock app remains available to Fire TV customers in the U.S. and films from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will continue to be available to buy and rent on Prime Video’s TVOD store.

The agreements also provide distribution for Prime Video on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xumo, Comcast's streaming joint venture with Charter.

Xfinity TV customers will continue to receive seamless access to Prime Video’s extensive library of premium shows, movies, live sports, subscriptions and FAST channels, directly through Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform and the Xumo streambox as part of a multi-year renewal.

Customers will also be able to continue to search for Prime Video content using Comcast’s Xfinity Voice Remote.

Finally, Comcast’s Sky will provide access to Prime Video on Sky devices across its footprint in Europe. Sky Sports fans in Germany also can now access Sky Deutschland’s premium live sports offering, WOW Live Sports, directly through the Prime Video app as a subscription.