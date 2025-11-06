Altice USA to Become Optimum Communications

An Optimum sign has replaced the Altice signage on the cable operator’s headquarters in Long Island City, N.Y.

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.—Altice USA announced it will change its corporate name to Optimum Communications Inc., effective Nov. 7. The company will cease trading under New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol “ATUS” and begin trading under the new symbol “OPTU” on Nov. 19.

The name change means that the company’s operating brand Optimum, which it has used for its video, broadband and other products, will now become the company’s official corporate name. Other cable operators, such as Comcast, which operates under the Xfinity brand, and Charter Communications, which uses Spectrum branding, have kept those separate.

“This is more than a name change—it’s a reflection of who we are and where we are going,” Optimum Chairman and CEO Dennis Mathew said. “As we accelerate our transformation and deepen our commitment to our customers, employees, and communities, aligning our corporate identity with the strong Optimum brand underscores our focus on simplicity, performance and purpose. It’s an incredibly exciting time for the organization as it enters its next chapter as one unified Optimum.”

There will be no change to the company’s CUSIP, a 9-character alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies registered securities, in connection with the name and ticker symbol changes, the company said. In addition, the name and ticker symbol changes won’t affect the company’s ownership structure, leadership, services or day-to-day operations.