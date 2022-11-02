Comcast, Charter Streaming Joint Venture Branded as `Xumo'

STAMFORD, Conn. & PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Charter Communications, Inc. and Comcast have announced that they will use Xumo as the brand and operating name for their streaming platform joint venture.

“Since 2011, the Xumo brand has connected with millions of customers across the country, establishing itself as a leader in the free ad-supported TV industry for the innovative ways it delivers content to its users,” said Marcien Jenckes, president, Xumo.

Along with the naming of the joint venture, Charter and Comcast also announced that Flex, the 4K streaming device Comcast licensed to the joint venture will become Xumo Stream Box and XClass TV will become Xumo TV.

Both devices will remain powered by Comcast’s global technology platform.

Xumo will go-to-market with its first branded devices in late 2023, distributed by Comcast, Charter and Walmart, with additional distributors to be announced in the future.

Xumo’s existing FAST service, which consists of hundreds of linear channels and on demand options from a growing collection of networks and content creators, will be rebranded Xumo Play. Xumo Play will anchor the free content offering on Xumo devices and continue to be available as an app on other streaming platforms.