Intelsat Wins India Approval for Direct Broadcast Services

McLEAN, Va.—Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, became one of the first foreign satellite operators to receive approval from the Indian government to provide extensive satellite coverage directly to India’s broadcast media companies, a significant regulatory achievement the company says puts Intelsat on an accelerated path to offering new services and further India investment.

The company has secured authorization for four geostationary (GEO) satellites providing C-band coverage over India: the IS-17, IS-20, IS-36 and IS-39 satellites. The approved satellite fleet will primarily serve India’s dynamic broadcast media industry, enabling enhanced content delivery and distribution capabilities across the subcontinent and from India to other regions of the world.

“This approval represents a significant step forward in Intelsat’s contribution to India’s space commerce sector, a source of great national pride,” Gaurav Kharod, regional vice president for Asia Pacific at Intelsat, said. “Our extensive satellite network with four satellites covering the region will provide Indian broadcasters with reliable, high-quality connectivity solutions that meet their evolving needs. This authorization enables us to better serve our customers and contribute to India’s growing media landscape.”

Following the authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Intelsat won new business from three of India’s largest media companies. This new and expanded service will see Intelsat deliver its full portfolio of media content to viewers in India.