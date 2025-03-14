Cobalt Digital To Feature New IPMX Support, IP Multiview At 2025 NAB Show

CHAMPAIGNE, Ill.—Cobalt Digital will feature IPMX-compliant products, including its SAPPHIRE mini converters and PACIFIC encoders enhanced with IPMX support, during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will also unveil new tools for its UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewer, add ARIA AUD-MON audio monitor to its ARIA product line and unveil its PACIFIC 9992-ENC MPEG-2/AVC/HEVC encoder with support for SMPTE ST 2110-20.

The SAPPHIRE BBG series of mini converters provides a means to display incoming IPMX content on HDMI monitors, including content originating from a WAN connection. They can also be used to convert HDMI to compressed or baseband IPMX streams, the company said.

Available in single, dual and quad-channel configurations, the converters offer dual SFP cages with support for 10G and 25G Ethernet ports and audio sample rate conversion. Some models are capable of transmitting and receiving at the same time. Receiving units can mix-and-match audio channels without time base synchronization with the video, it said.

The COBALT PACIFIC 9992-ENC is a flexible MPEG-2/AVC/HEVC encoder that can handle as many as four signals up to 1080p60 or one 4K signal. At the show, the company will unveil full support for SMPTE ST 2110-20 (baseband) and ST 2110-22 for JPEG-XS video as an option. Each of its four channels can be individually selected between SDI and ST 2110, it said.

The company also has added support for full asynchronous operation (IPMX-compatible) or IPMX operation in the INDIGO 2110-DC-02 factory-installed option for SMPTE ST 2110, it said.

PACIFIC now offers support for up to two essences of ST 2110-30 (audio). Each essence can have up to 16 channels of audio. The encoder, which has dual SFP cages for ST 2022-7 seamless switching to support both 10Gb/s and 25Gb/s interfaces, also offers the ability to mix and match channels.

Cobalt Digital has also added support for asynchronous audio/video operation and for ST 2110-40 (ancillary data).

Its new 4-inch-deep, 4-pound COBALT ARIA AUD-MON audio monitor supports a range of inputs, including: 2xSDI up to 12G or MADI, 2 SFP for SDI over fiber, AES, balanced analog audio and GPI for automation. The monitor can fit in 1RU and can be powered from the control Ethernet port (PoE++), as well as external, redundant power supplies, the company said.

Features include a live video thumbnail, SDI output for monitoring and individual channel volume controls for mixing. Users can configure the new monitor from the front panel with a touch display or through a web interface, it said.

The company also will show the ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE bi-directional audio embedder/de-embedder router card with 12G, SDI, MADI, AES and DANTE inputs and outputs, it said.

Cobalt’s new UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewer, a software-based solution for compressed and baseband streams over IP, is also available as a turnkey server. It includes support for receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats and offers flexible audio routing, the company said.

UltraBlue IP-MV offers an intuitive web interface, supports compressed and baseband inputs and multiple outputs and easy-to-create mosaic configurations with arbitrary sizes and orientations. The interface offers graphic overlays, ancillary data, tallies, UMDs and IDs. PIPs can be placed and rotated arbitrarily, it said.

The multiviewer, which can drive multiple HDMI displays in any orientation, supports the most common types of ancillary data, including several types of closed-captioning display. It also features full audio support, with flexible output audio routing and fully configurable audio bars, it said.

See Cobalt Digital at 2025 NAB Show booth SL5123.