Clear-Com To Feature IP-Based Intercom Solutions At 2022 NAB Show

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com will demonstrate IP-based remote and on-prem intercom solutions at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

The company will demo its Arcadia Central Station, FreeSpeak Edge Base Station, Station-IC virtual desktop client and a new version of EHX with important updates to the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix platform. It also will feature an update to the Trilogy Mentor SPG with other Clear-Com solutions, such as FreeSpeak II, LQ Series of IP interfaces and Agent-IC mobile app, the company said.

“NAB is at the heart of our industry, and we are thrilled to be back, reconnecting with our community. The opportunity to provide live, hands-on demonstrations is especially important to us, given our new innovations, and we’re looking forward to meeting with people face-to-face once again,” said Clear-Com President Bob Boster.

“Clear-Com products and support have been critical to the success of the remote production workflows that have resulted from the changes of the last couple of years, and we are thrilled to be showing these new solutions in action to NAB attendees.”

Clear-Com’s Arcadia Central Station is a scalable IP intercom platform that integrates wired and digital wireless partyline systems along with third-party Dante devices in a single rack unit. It scales to meet varying production needs, offering a base-level of 32 IP ports that can be expanded to up to 96 IP ports (and beyond in future releases) as needed. Arcadia integration with HelixNet Digital Partyline will be demonstrated and the update anticipated for release in Q2 2022, it said.

The company’s FreeSpeak Edge Base Station is an IP base station that supports the full range of FreeSpeak digital wireless intercom solutions encompassing multiple wireless frequency bands (1.9 GHz, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), as well as third-party Dante devices.

Its Trilogy Mentor system is recently updated with dual gigabit network ports for improved network connectivity. The system generates test signals for video and audio and network timing signals for broadcast and other mission-critical system purposed to an extremely accurate time signature, it said.

See Clear-Com at NAB Show booth C6908. The company is making appointments online.