Grass Valley Releases K-Frame XP Video Production Engine

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced the launch of the K-Frame XP video production engine, a switcher designed specifically for 4K UHD production.

The K-Frame XP features true single stream, full raster, 4K processing at 2160p. It has no reduction in I/O count, no reduction in M/Es, keyers or DPMS, as well as no change in operator workflow in 4K UHD, according to GV.

The K-Frame XP’s video processing is built on a hardware platform that is able to deliver processing power to handle HD, 3G and 4K UHD, as well as HDR, says GV. The switcher allows 80x40 I/O count to remain unchanged either in IP, SDI or hybrid environments. It also supports IP and workflow standards like SMPTE 2110 and AMWA/NMOS IS-04 and -05.

The switcher is packed in a 8 RU footprint and comes with six full-featured mix effects, each with six full keyers with associated 2DDPMs. An additional option is available to add up to 16 floating 3D iDPMs.

Grass Valley says the K-Frame XP is compatible with its Kayenne, Karrera and GV Korona switcher control panel.

Additional features include eight-channel ClipStore with two minutes of 4K UHD replay capacity, 12G single-stream connection on every input and smooth, full-raster 4K effects from every keyer.