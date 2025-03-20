Charter and Comcast to Launch Satellite Connectivity for Mobile Devices

STAMFORD, Conn., and PHILADELPHIA—Charter Communications and Comcast have announced that Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile have launched satellite-based services.

The services are being done in partnership with Skylo, a non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider. They are now available on Samsung’s Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 devices and will provide customers with access to emergency messaging services when their device is not connected to either a cellular or WiFi network.

The ability to send and receive SMS text messages over satellite service on Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 devices is expected to be added in the coming weeks.

In addition to Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9, both Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile customers already have access to emergency messaging via satellite backup service on select Apple and Google devices, provided directly by the manufacturers.

“The availability of satellite backup service provides Spectrum Mobile customers with a sense of security, knowing they can stay connected even in the most remote locations,” said Danny Bowman, executive vice president, product, Charter Communications. “We are delivering cutting-edge technology that continues to empower our customers with the confidence that their communication needs are always met, no matter where they are."

“Today, our wireless customers already benefit from the nation’s largest and fastest converged network in and out of the home with over tens of millions of hotspots delivering up to gig speeds,” said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president, consumer products, Comcast. “And now, we’re excited to further enhance our connectivity experiences with these satellite-based services to help our Xfinity Mobile customers stay connected in situations where they need it most.”

"We understand how crucial it is to stay connected,” added Paul Hanton, vice president of Skylo's Global Carrier Partnerships. “Skylo’s groundbreaking satellite network, combined with the reach of Charter and Comcast, will bring enhanced coverage to countless individuals. We're proud to be building a future where everyone can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with reliable, always-on connectivity."

Skylo plans to make its services available on additional devices in the future. Satellite-based services are already being offered to Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile customers through a select number of other devices, including iPhone 14, 15 and 16 operating on iOS 18 software. These services are provided directly by the manufacturers and specific services available to customers vary by device type.

The operators also reported that their business mobile services, Spectrum Business and Comcast Business Mobile, will benefit from the satellite services from Skylo. Customers from each of these consumer and business mobile services have the nation’s largest WiFi network and most reliable 5G at their fingertips, with at least 87 percent of mobile traffic traveling over each company’s respective WiFi networks.