TV2GO, Multi-Link Launch New Teleport

TV2GO International and Multi-Link Holland have announced that their new teleport in Nijkerk, Netherlands, is now fully operational.

The new facility is part of a strategic joint venture between TV2GO and Multi-Link Holland, a leading provider of satellite solutions with SNG trucks and fly-away packs serving clients such as Formula 1 (for its entire racing circuit).

The new teleport is designed to serve as a pivotal hub for satellite and IP-based transmissions, enhancing TV2GO’s ability to cater to the growing demand for high-quality broadcasting solutions in Europe, the companies explained.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TV2GO International on this venture,” Bob Snieder, president of Multi-Link Holland, said. “By combining our strengths and resources, we are now delivering unparalleled teleport services to clients across Europe and beyond.”

“This joint venture represents a significant step forward for TV2GO,” added J. Gary Gladman, CEO of TV2GO International. “The establishment of a Teleport in Europe reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients worldwide.”

The teleport facility in Nijkerk, just outside Amsterdam, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by a team of experienced engineers, ensuring seamless and reliable transmission for live events and broadcasts.

The addition of this facility allows TV2GO and Multi-Link to streamline their transmission processes, reducing the logistical challenges of international transmission and offering greater flexibility. This ensures broadcasters can deliver their content with confidence and precision and it further solidifies both companies' positions as leading providers of broadcasting solutions on a global scale, the companies said.

TV2GO International provides end-to-end solutions for the new age of broadcasting, streaming and transmission.

Multi-Link Holland offers top-tier satellite solutions through their advanced satellite news gathering (SNG) trucks and fly-away packs for some of the world's most prestigious events, including Formula 1, the Olympics, and the World Cup.





