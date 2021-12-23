Casey Kespohl Named VP of CBS Stations Brand Strategy And Development

NEW YORK—Veteran local media executive Casey Kespohl has been named vice president, brand strategy and development, CBS Stations. He will report to Wendy McMahon, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations.

In this newly created position, Kespohl will work closely with the local management teams at the 27 ViacomCBS-owned television stations across the United States. He will be responsible for helping to evolve and strengthen CBS Stations’ branded content and marketing across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms and will also work with CBS’s leadership to develop brand strategies across the CBS News and Stations, the company said.

Kespohl assumes his new role, effective immediately. He will continue to be based at WCCO-TV, the CBS station in Minneapolis-St. Paul, where he has been for 19 years, including the past 15 years as creative director and community outreach director. In 2003, he was hired by then-WCCO Creative Services Director Wendy McMahon to serve as the station’s art director. He was promoted to creative director in 2007, when McMahon left WCCO to become creative services director at WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV, the CBS stations in Boston.

“Hiring Casey at WCCO nearly 20 years ago was one of the best decisions I have ever made,” McMahon said. “Since then, I have been proud to watch him grow as both a creative executive and developer of community outreach programs that have helped make ‘CCO one of the top local news and service-oriented stations in the country. I am thrilled to have him in this new position that will allow him to scale his expertise, capabilities and compassion across our entire station group.”

Prior to joining WCCO-TV, Kespohl spent five years as the senior art director at KTVU-TV in the San Francisco Bay Area. Before that, he worked for KSDK-TV in St. Louis for six years, first as a graphic designer for two years, and then as the station’s director of broadcast design.

Kespohl earned his BFA from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. He is a member of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and Promax.