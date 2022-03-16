Broadcasters Foundation of America Elects New Board Members and Officers

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected Curtis LeGeyt, President and Chief Executive Officer for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Dennis Lyle, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Illinois Broadcasters Association and the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation, and Chad Matthews, President of ABC Owned Stations, to its Board.

In addition, it has named Heather Cohen, Executive Vice President of The Weiss Agency, and Judy Quaranta, a highly accomplished executive in the world of finance, as Officers. Quaranta will also fill the role of Vice President of Finance for the charitable organization that is devoted solely to providing financial aid to broadcasters in acute need. The elections took place yesterday at the Broad of Directors meeting in New York City.

“We’re delighted to announce these esteemed individuals—Curtis, Dennis, and Chad—as members of our Board,” said Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “Their support of the Foundation’s charitable mission and their leadership in the broadcast industry is commendable. Heather and Judy are accomplished professionals in their individual field, and as Officers of the Broadcasters Foundation they will help us advance our cause of helping our colleagues who are in great need.”

The Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of highly respected broadcast executives who are committed to “giving back” through the Broadcasters Foundation. The members of the Board represent a wide array of broadcast and broadcast related companies. For a complete list of the Board of Directors and Officers, click here .