Broadcasters Foundation Launches 2025 Year-End Giving Campaign

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its 2025 Year-End Giving Campaign, which seeks to raise donations from tax-deductible personal and company contributions.

The Broadcasters Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity and the only charity devoted exclusively to helping broadcast colleagues who need financial assistance due to life-altering illness or a disaster.

“Our grants offer a ‘hand up’ to colleagues during trying times,” Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said. “Monthly and emergency grants are often the only financial resource for our colleagues in need, and the funding for those grants are dependent on donations from individuals and companies from within broadcasting. Our 100% Give With Confidence score from Charity Navigator ensures contributions go directly to those in our business who need it most.”

Over the past 20 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed over $15 million in aid nationwide, across all states and territories, to colleagues who need it most.

“The BFOA is dedicated to taking care of our peers in the TV and radio industry,” Broadcasters Foundation Chair Scott Herman said. “Support from broadcast groups and related companies is critical to sustaining our mission. Whether it’s a monthly grant or one-time aid in response to an emergency, the Broadcasters Foundation is often the only financial safety net for our colleagues who are struggling from an illness or disaster.”

For more information about the Broadcasters Foundation, including how to apply for aid or make a donation, visit broadcastersfoundation.or g , call 212-373-8250 or email info@thebfoa.org.