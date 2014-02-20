Broadcast Pix to Showcase ReVue HD Slo-Mo at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Broadcast Pix will showcase ReVue, a new multi-channel HD slow motion replay system that works with any Broadcast Pix integrated production system or independently in other production environments. Introduced in February 2014, ReVue was developed in collaboration with strategic partner EditShare.



Available in two and four-channel configurations, ReVue features SDI connectivity, up to eight tracks of embedded audio, and optional 1080p recording and playback. Housed in a 2 RU chassis, it includes 8-TB of RAID 6 storage, expandable up to 16 TB.



ReVue’s compact controller includes a jog/shuttle wheel for reviewing footage, with dedicated buttons for marking in and out points for playback. Video sources play back in sync, making it easy to cut between cameras and find the best replay angles. Playback speed is controlled manually with the fader bar, but three preset buttons allow users to assign specific speeds for more consistent slo-mo results.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Broadcast Pix will be in booth SL6325.