Sinclair Launches New Sales and Content Divisions

BALTIMORE—In a move to redefine how it works with advertisers and audiences, Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced the rebranding and launch of new sales and content divisions.

As part of that effort, the station’s current sales organization will become AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions, a reimagined advertising sales and integrated marketing division. It is also creating AMP Media, a new brand focused on non-news content and original programming.

Sinclair reported that beginning in February, Sinclair’s sales division will become AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions.

“This transformation to AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions is more than a rebrand—it’s a strategic evolution designed to empower Sinclair’s sales teams with tools, opportunities, and support to thrive in a changing industry,” Ryan Moore, senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said. “From recruiting and onboarding to training and tools, we are revamping our internal processes to build a stronger, unified team with cutting-edge resources, positioning AMP Sales & Marketing specialists to deliver even greater impact for clients and for their careers.”

On the content side, Sinclair said that AMP Media will serve as Sinclair’s overarching content brand, blending programming and storytelling with cutting-edge technology and creativity. AMP Media will serve as the umbrella for Sinclair’s non-news original content, including podcasts like “The Triple Option,” “Throwbacks” and “Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard,” as well as social verticals.

“As Sinclair continues its transformation from a traditional broadcast company to a multiplatform media organization, the launch of AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions and AMP Media signals our commitment to reshaping how we engage with consumers and deliver value to clients across all media touchpoints, focusing on One Partner, Endless Possibilities,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of Local Media. “These bold initiatives reflect our ongoing efforts to innovate, drive growth, and enhance our impact across the evolving media ecosystem.”

Sinclair plans to intorduce AMP to the market in the coming weeks with a new landing page for clients and a comprehensive media campaign. That effort will include a mix of linear, digital, OTT/CTV, social, audio, and more.