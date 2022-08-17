Bally Sports+ Streaming Services to Officially Launch on Sept. 26

BALTIMORE—After an introductory launch of five direct-to-consumer regional sports streaming services in June, Sinclair's Diamond Sports Group said Bally Sports+ will officially launch all 19 of its Bally Sports regional sports network brands (RSNs) as direct-to-consumer services on September 26.

“Today is a significant step for the RSN industry as we offer local sports fans across our Bally Sports footprint a new way to watch their hometown teams,” said Chris Ripley, CEO, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “We view Bally Sports+ as a great complement to the incredible value our distribution partners provide our linear networks; and with both models, we are uniquely positioned to help our team partners grow their fan bases for years to come.”

Following the June introductory launch of Bally Sports+ in five regions – Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Wisconsin – the Sept. 26 launch announcement means that viewers residing in regions of the remaining portfolio of Bally Sports RSNs – Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports West – will have a new option for watching their favorite local teams via a direct-to-consumer streaming services.

Bally Sports+ will be available to subscribers at $19.99 per month or $189.99 per year. Additional pricing options will be released when the service launches.

Michael Schneider, COO and general manager of Bally Sports+, added, “Launching a streaming service like Bally Sports+ across 19 different regions, all with unique content offerings, is an unprecedented undertaking. This full introduction marks a key moment in the evolution of RSNs, but it is also a great moment for local fans who now have another viewing option for their favorite teams.”

Starting this fall, subscribers will have access to live, local NBA and NHL broadcasts, pre- and post-game shows, regionally produced programming – including college football and basketball and high school sports – and Bally Sports’ The Rally and Live on the Line, Powered by BetMGM. At launch, subscribers can access Bally Sports+ via mobile and tablet devices operating on iOS or Android, Android TV, TvOS, and BallySports.com.