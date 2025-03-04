Atomos Unveils Shinobi GO 5-Inch HDR Monitor

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has introduced Shinobi GO, a slim, lightweight, high-brightness (1500-nit) 5-inch high dynamic range (HDR) monitor designed for content creators and photographers.

The introduction follows the 2024 launch of Shinobi II. Shinobi GO offers some of the same high-quality monitoring tools as its EL ZONE sister product but without camera control, touch-to-focus and other pro monitoring features, the company said.

Shinobi GO offers professional monitoring features, such as: false color, zebra, histogram, waveform and vectorscope. Shinobi GO can be powered with Sony NP-F type batteries (purchased separately) power or via a USB-C port using a power bank, it said.

“Shinobi GO is designed for people who either do not need camera control or own a camera that supports it. It offers a high-quality, daylight viewable monitor at an affordable price,” said Atomos CEO Jeromy Young.

The monitor comes with a locking connector adaptor for the HDMI and USB-C ports. When used in conjunction with Atomos locking cables (purchased separately) it prevents accidental disconnections during shoots, Atomos said.

Both Shinobi GO and Shinobi II share the same size sun hood and other accessories, making it very convenient to share batteries, cables, rigs and other attachments for professionals that own a variety of equipment and need the flexibility to mix and match between their camera set-ups, it said.

Shinobi GO is priced at $249 (and EUR 249, GBP 215 and AUD 399), excluding local sales tax and is available immediately from the company’s webstore and its authorized resellers.

