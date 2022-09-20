Atlantic Pictures Expands Production Services with Backlot Launch

NEW YORK—Atlantic Pictures has launched Backlot, a location agency for the entertainment industry and announced that Scott "Buzz" Koenig is joining the company as head of production for Film & Television.

In the new role, Koenig will be responsible for the development of new business and day-to-day supervision and delivery of Atlantic's entertainment projects.

Backlot is an expanded version of Atlantic Pictures' previous location agency the Atlantic Production Center which generated over $6 million in licenses and opened up access to more than 20MM sq ft of commercial property to film and TV projects in 2021.

“The substantial expansion of both our Backlot portfolio and our production services team marks the next phase of Atlantic Pictures," said Darren Goldberg, founding partner of Atlantic Pictures. "Our continued growth and ability to identify new business opportunities in the production industry is what uniquely defines our organization and allows our partners to create new relationships and revenue streams. We're also thrilled to have Buzz Koenig on board as our new Head of Production. His experience will help us build upon our foundation and ultimately increase our ability to provide services to our clients."

Scott "Buzz" Koenig has been working in film production for more than three decades, with experience across the continuum from commercials to development to post-production. As a production executive at Focus Features, Koenig shepherded both live-action and animated films, including In Bruges, Eastern Promises and 9. He has also worked with many acclaimed directors including Joe Ruben (Return to Paradise), Boaz Yakin (Uptown Girls) and Todd Haynes (Far From Heaven).

Founded in 2007, Atlantic Pictures is one of NYC's most active production services providers to studios and networks. The company is also a prolific producer of video content for several of the largest commercial landlords in New York.

Unlike any other location agency in the New York City area, Backlot represents more than 200 commercial buildings including the portfolios of SL Green Realty Corp, RXR, Hines, and more. Backlot also represents restaurant groups including Union Square Hospitality Group, Daniel Boulud's Dinex Group, and Jean-Georges as well as numerous other commercial, residential, restaurant, and event spaces.

Backlot has worked with every major studio and network in the business including Netflix, Apple, HBO, Starz, CBS, Hulu, Showtime, A24, Disney, Amazon Studios and many more, Atlantic Pictures reported.