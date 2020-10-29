ATEME Becomes an Akamai Media Technology Partner

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE & SAO PAULO—ATEME has announced that it is joining Akamai’s Media Technology Partner (MTP) program, where it will combine its technology with Akamai to help deliver high-quality video with Ultra low latency.

As part of MTP, ATEME’s video delivery technology—including encoding/transcoding and packaging platforms—will demonstrate technical integration, interoperability and alignment with Akamai’s media products. ATEME will prepare content with different bitrates and formats to make them available for Akamai media delivery, according to the companies.

Jon Alexander, senior director of Media Product Management at Akamai says that working with ATEME will simplify media processing from a cloud infrastructure, enabling customers to deploy low-latency live video solutions.

“We are delighted to partner with Akamai, a world leader in content delivery, and enable industry-leading low latency live video delivery,” said Remi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer at ATEME. “The combination of ATEME’s live encoding and compression and Akamai’s content delivery at the edge provides production ready sub five-second OTT video streaming.”