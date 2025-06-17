Alfalite Launches New Ceiling-Mounted LED Panel For Virtual Production

HUELVA, Spain— Alfalite has launched SKYPIX RGBW & IM, a new series of ceiling-mounted LED panels designed specifically for virtual production (VP XR) environments.

This new solution combines RGB video playback with an integrated white lighting channel, Alfalite said, delivering more natural, coherent, and adaptable scenes from above.

FOR-A America is the exclusive U.S. business partner of Alfalite.

The SKYPIX series is aimed at film, TV, advertising, live event, and broadcast productions working within VP XR environments, the company reported.

(Image credit: Alfalite)

With a 3.9-milimeter pixel pitch, up to 9,000 nits of RGB brightness and a 7,680-hertz refresh rate, Alfalite said SKYPIX offers precise light control, a color temperature range from 3,200 to 6,504 kelvins and a TM-30 color rendering index (Ra) of 90. Its average power consumption of just 35 watts (90 W max) makes it an energy-efficient option for long studio sessions, the company said.

“With SKYPIX, we’re taking the integration of image and light within virtual production volumes one step further,” said Luis Garrido, executive director of Alfalite. “We listened to studios and lighting technicians to create a panel that not only displays content, but also lights the scene with unprecedented realism and communicates with the broader production system. It eliminates the maintenance and synchronization issues associated with traditional tracking markers. Once again, we’re surprising the market with a cutting-edge solution unlike anything previously available for film, television, advertising, and broadcast. It’s a tool designed to let creators focus on storytelling without compromising technical precision.”

A standout feature of SKYPIX is its Invisible Marker (IM) system, which replaces traditional physical tracking markers with a virtual, invisible sticker compatible with existing tracking technologies. This system ensures accurate, real-time synchronization and allows for the configuration of customizable IM constellations that embed metadata directly into the shoot, the company said.

Lighting control is managed through a dedicated application that enables real-time adjustment of both color and intensity—by zone or by pixel—with user-defined presets tailored to production needs.