FOR-A America Marks NAB Show Debut of Fully Software-Based Switcher

CYPRESS, Calif— FOR-A America will showcase its new FOR-A MixBoard powered by ClassX at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas. The FOR-A MixBoard is a fully software-based switcher that enables users to create complex compositions with unlimited layers via an intuitive GUI. The solution can adapt to various production workflows, from traditional broadcast to live streaming and beyond. First introduced at IBC 2024, the FOR-A MixBoard will be available for shipping shortly.

The software switcher supports various input types including SDI, NDI, and SRT, making it a versatile solution for hybrid production setups, the company said.

"We’ve been developing and advocating for the use of software-defined technologies for a while,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A America. “The FOR-A MixBoard, powered by ClassX, is exactly the type of solution we’re excited to offer our customers. It’s highly scalable and cost-effective, providing the flexibility broadcast and live event producers need today.”

The FOR-A MixBoard comes in two variants: a basic model supporting 8 inputs and 2 outputs, and an advanced model featuring 16 inputs and 4 independent outputs. The independent outputs provide flexibility for program and preview feeds or custom configurations, adapting to a wide range of production scenarios. Input types can be mixed and matched between SDI, NDI, media, live streams and innovative inputs, allowing the creation and quick recall of complex projects with dynamic layouts and effects. The auto-sense of the video input source frame rate, resolution, and audio tracks contribute to a quick setup.

Key innovations of the FOR-A MixBoard include new video input types such as the Media Engine for seamless playout of video clips, stills, playlists, and the Compositor for creating complex layouts and transitions. The MixCompositor enhances source management, providing greater control and flexibility during live productions such as box-in-a-box transitions.

Advanced DVE capabilities enable complex transitions and effects, while customizable shaders offer unique visual effects and color correction options. A built-in multi-viewer composition tool allows operators to create custom layouts for monitoring multiple sources simultaneously.

The SoundFlex audio mixing feature within MixBoard supports up to eight audio input tracks, which can be independently mapped and mixed on four L+R mixed main tracks. Each one of up to four MixBoard independent output channels can be assigned with one or more of the four mixed main tracks. An intuitive SoundFlex Controller window can be optionally used for mixing during live productions.

Barbara D'Innocenzo, Sales Manager for ClassX srl, commented on the collaboration: "We've focused on creating a powerful yet incredibly user-friendly system. The FOR-A MixBoard allows users to create compositions and transitions with just a few clicks, something that would typically require extensive programming on traditional hardware switchers. FOR-A's extensive experience and strong presence in the broadcast market make them an ideal partner to distribute this innovative technology."

FOR-A America will be in Booth #N707 in the North Hall of the LVCC. The company will also hold an NAB welcome reception, “FOR-A Connect,” Saturday, April 5th at 3 p.m. in Room S232 in the South Hall.