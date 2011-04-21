AJA Video Systems introduces FS2 frame sync

AJA Video Systems launched the FS2, a universal frame synchronizer and converter, at the 2011 NAB Show.

With two completely independent channels, the FS2 can be used separately or together in a compact 1RU design. Each FS2 video channel supports virtually any input or output: analog component or composite, 3G/HD/SD-SDI, dual link and HDMI I/O. Each channel has its own still store, keyer and video proc amp/color corrector. The FS2 offers dual independent streams with full input and output signal routing and dual 16-channel audio processors.

FS2 builds on the success of AJA’s FS1 by adding dual-channel features in a 1RU form factor, as well as 3G-SDI I/O, HDMI I/O, fiber-optic I/O options and Dolby E encoding and decoding options.