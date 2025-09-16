IBC2025 Attracts 43,858 Visitors

AMSTERDAM—The organizers of IBC2025 are reporting that 43,858 visitors from more than 170 countries attended the event, which had more than 1,300 exhibitors and offered sessions, panels and workshops with more than 600 speakers between Sept. 12 and 15.

“IBC2025 has delivered real business outcomes with overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees,” said Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC. “What struck me most was the sense of optimism and purpose — exhibitors, visitors, speakers, and partners all came here to shape the future of our industry. We look forward to continuing the journey together next year.”

While attendance was slightly down from the 45,085 attendees reported for IBC2024, attendees stressed the show’s importance and energy.

Carlos Octavio Queiroz, director of Data/AI, partnerships and architecture at the Brazilian media giant Globo, added that “IBC2025 continues to be the world’s essential meeting place for media professionals from across the globe. We brought a large delegation this year because we know how important IBC is for driving innovation, exchanging ideas, and connecting with our most important partners and suppliers. Being recognized with an IBC2025 Special Award during our centenary made it all the more meaningful.”

One standout feature of IBC2025 was the debut of Future Tech in Hall 14, a dynamic new hub for emerging technologies and collaborative projects. Visitors explored live demonstrations of generative and agentic AI, immersive and interactive media, cloud-native workflows, private 5G networks, and sustainable innovation.

“This year’s IBC was buzzing with energy, innovation and real momentum, especially in Future Tech” said Skander Ben Attia, CTO, France Télévisions. “Our 5G-enabled light aircraft drew huge attention, sparking fantastic conversations about what’s next in connected media. We were proud to be part of the IBC Accelerator project exploring the deployment of private 5G networks in the air. Introducing our C2PA initiative at IBC was also a major milestone, and an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to content authenticity and public trust in journalism.”

Exhibitors also reported that the show continued to be important for their sales efforts and as a way of engaging with clients.

“We’re witnessing a pivotal moment of innovation and transformation across media and entertainment – and IBC2025 has truly positioned itself at the epicentre of it all,” said Brijesh Yadev, Global Business Leader, Sales & Product Management at Tata Communications, a Future Tech exhibitor. “There’s been tremendous interest in the hands-on experiences and breakthrough technologies that we and others showcased.”

“IBC is always a key event for Avid – it’s where we unveil our latest innovations, strengthen relationships with customers and partners, and gain valuable industry insights,” said Angela Stelle, CMO at Avid.

“IBC2025 has been an outstanding event for Grass Valley with high quality engagement on the stand – the people we want to meet were at IBC,” added Jon Wilson, CEO of Grass Valley.

The IBC2025 Conference included sessions on a variety of critical issues, from the rise of AI and new business models to sustainability and storytelling and featured speakers from ITV, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and other leading industry players, the organizers reported.

Rollo Goldstaub, Global Head of Sports Partnerships at TikTok and a speaker at the Conference, said: “It was an amazing way to learn about new things, especially topics I hadn't even thought I would go and listen to – and I found them fascinating. From a TikTok perspective, we're really looking to shape the future of sports, and IBC lets us meet the creators that can help us do that. It's a joy to all be in one place.”

Attendees also reported that the IBC2025 provided a platform for new voices, diverse perspectives and fresh ideas, with initiatives focused on skills development, inclusion and the future workforce.

Jon Roberts, CTO at ITN, said, for example, that “You could really feel this year how the IBC community is expanding, with younger voices adding fresh energy to more established leading voices, all with a shared appetite for collaboration and innovation. IBC2025 felt more dynamic, inclusive and forward-looking, exactly what our industry needs to thrive and move confidently into the future.”

“IBC2025’s Talent Program built on the success of last year’s launch, addressing the industry’s urgent need to attract, develop and support new talent,” noted Carrie Wootten, CEO of Global Media and Entertainment Talent Manifesto and a speaker in the program. “From mentoring to fast-pitch networking to conversations on building a sustainable talent pipeline, IBC worked closely with us and many others to foster fresh perspectives and vital connections – helping the next generation of media professionals feel seen, supported and inspired.”

More information is available here.