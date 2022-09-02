AIMS Adds Three New Members

BOTHELL, Wash.—ASTRODESIGN, AVPro Edge and Sencore have joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the alliance said today.

The announcement comes as SMPTE 2110 gains momentum in the broadcast industry and the alliance’s Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) open standards and specifications garner greater support among those in the AV industry, AIMs said.

"It's exciting to see ASTRODESIGN, AVPro Edge and Sencore become AIMS members, as growing involvement in the alliance reflects the momentum of IP adoption across both the broadcast and Pro AV industries," said Andrew Starks, AIMS marketing work group chair. "We're pleased to welcome our newest members and value their commitment to supporting and simplifying the migration to standards-based IP media workflows."

The role of AIMS is to foster cooperation among members and standards organization to help ensure both the business and technical requirements of broadcasters and AV companies are met with the ultimate aim of promoting development of IP standards that eliminate fragmentation and maximize interoperability, it said.

"ASTRODESIGN is a manufacturer with long experience in designing and developing video equipment, and we are now working hard to add more AV-over-IP products to our roadmap," said Manabe Yoshihito, executive general manager of the business division at ASTRODESIGN. "IPMX is an open standard, and we believe it is an innovative solution that will lead the future."

Observing the AVPro Edge has always emphasized technological advancement, Jeff Murray, president and CEO of the company, said its engagement with AIMS will enable his organization to work with others to converge IT and AV. “Our expanding lineup of AV-over-IP products has been a huge success for us, and we want to ensure our lineup follows the agreed-upon standards for this type of technology," he said.

Membership in the alliance is important to Sencore as it works to advance SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS. IPMX and other IP technologies, said Aaron Doughten, senior product manager at the company. “It’s vital that we participate in the industry group that is promoting these standards to drive what we like to call ‘competitive collaboration’ in our industry,” he said.