AETA launches audio recording app

AETA Audio Systems of France has announced eScoop, an audio recording and broadcasting tool developed in collaboration with Dutch pro-audio developer Technica Del Arte (TDA). EScoop is a software-only tool for devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs and PCs, for recording, editing, transmitting and publishing audio for live broadcasting. It allows users to record and transmit simultaneously through mobile wireless networks and on desk-based IP networks as a client or a server. It supports a variety of protocols including Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) as well as both one-way SHOUTcast/Icecast streaming and two-way streaming when a return channel is required. In addition to broadcasting live material, eScoop enables the playout of prerecorded material while broadcasting.

Available now as an app for the iPhone, the iPad, Macs and PCs, and with an Android version available soon, eScoop enables reporters in the field to capture live audio instantly and broadcast it with professional quality codecs, without specialist equipment, other than an external microphone if required.