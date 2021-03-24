2021 NAB Show Now Accepting Speaker Proposals

WASHINGTON—NAB is putting the call out for potential NAB Show speakers, as the window for speaker proposals is now open for the annual conference, which is set to return to an in-person format in Las Vegas from Oct. 9-13.

NAB is looking for expert-led discussions that provide fresh ideas and unique perspectives on key trends and technologies that are driving the future of media and entertainment. Submissions are also sought for conference programming focused on best business practices in a developing content landscape; the intersection of content, marketing and technology behind advertising initiatives; cutting-edge trends in content delivery; and more.

Proposals for technical papers to be presented at the 75th Annual Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference are also now being accepted. These papers should relate to issues facing today’s media professionals, including the transition to IT- and IP-based systems and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as on next-generation systems throughout the media-delivery ecosystem.

The deadline to submit a speaking proposal is April 30.