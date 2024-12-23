TV Tech’s Top 20 Stories of 2024

Our most popular stories cover ATSC 3.0 developments, AI, streaming, blackouts and even Valentine’s Day

As the year wraps up, we’re posting a series of articles covering some of the major developments of the year, from AI to streaming and ATSC 3.0 to contentious retransmission consent battles.

Here are the 20 most popular stories of 2024 on the TV Tech website:

  1. DirecTV Unveils New User Interface For Satellite Customers
  2. ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV Be Available?
  3. Nearly Half (45%) of All Men Plan to Use AI to Compose Valentine’s Day Missives
  4. CNN To Stream Election Night Coverage for Free
  5. LG Channels Adds Local Stations to Free Streaming Lineup
  6. Sinclair, ONE Media to Discuss NextGen TV, Other Tech Topics at NAB Show
  7. NextGen TV Advocates Express ‘Deep Concern’ Over Future of ATSC 3.0 Products
  8. Antenna Use Climbs Among Internet Homes, but NextGen TV Awareness Remains Low
  9. Sinclair Promotes David Gibber to EVP and Chief Legal Officer
  10. Wisconsin TV Stations Change Call Signs, Channel Numbers
  11. Eight Channels Added to MyFree DirecTV Streaming Lineup
  12. OTA Wireless Readies ATSC 3.0 Datacasting For Commercial Deployment
  13. DirecTV Launches App-Based Free Streaming Service
  14. Michael Malone, Long-Time ‘B+C’ Editor and Reporter, Dies at 55
  15. CIMM Study Explores Big Data Measurement Problems
  16. FCC Orders $3.3M in Fines Against 113 TV Stations for ‘Kid Vid’ Violations
  17. The Many Moving Parts of the Transition to NextGen TV
  18. Q Link CEO Issa Asad Pleads Guilty to Stealing $100 Million-Plus From Lifeline Program
  19. NAB Show: Creative Lens on Live Sports
  20. Disney Stations and Channels Blacked Out on DirecTV
