TV Tech’s Top 20 Stories of 2024
Our most popular stories cover ATSC 3.0 developments, AI, streaming, blackouts and even Valentine’s Day
As the year wraps up, we’re posting a series of articles covering some of the major developments of the year, from AI to streaming and ATSC 3.0 to contentious retransmission consent battles.
Here are the 20 most popular stories of 2024 on the TV Tech website:
- DirecTV Unveils New User Interface For Satellite Customers
- ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV Be Available?
- Nearly Half (45%) of All Men Plan to Use AI to Compose Valentine’s Day Missives
- CNN To Stream Election Night Coverage for Free
- LG Channels Adds Local Stations to Free Streaming Lineup
- Sinclair, ONE Media to Discuss NextGen TV, Other Tech Topics at NAB Show
- NextGen TV Advocates Express ‘Deep Concern’ Over Future of ATSC 3.0 Products
- Antenna Use Climbs Among Internet Homes, but NextGen TV Awareness Remains Low
- Sinclair Promotes David Gibber to EVP and Chief Legal Officer
- Wisconsin TV Stations Change Call Signs, Channel Numbers
- Eight Channels Added to MyFree DirecTV Streaming Lineup
- OTA Wireless Readies ATSC 3.0 Datacasting For Commercial Deployment
- DirecTV Launches App-Based Free Streaming Service
- Michael Malone, Long-Time ‘B+C’ Editor and Reporter, Dies at 55
- CIMM Study Explores Big Data Measurement Problems
- FCC Orders $3.3M in Fines Against 113 TV Stations for ‘Kid Vid’ Violations
- The Many Moving Parts of the Transition to NextGen TV
- Q Link CEO Issa Asad Pleads Guilty to Stealing $100 Million-Plus From Lifeline Program
- NAB Show: Creative Lens on Live Sports
- Disney Stations and Channels Blacked Out on DirecTV
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.