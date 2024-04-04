Sinclair, ONE Media to Discuss NextGen TV, Other Tech Topics at NAB Show

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair, Inc. and its subsidiary, ONE Media Technologies have laid out extensive plans to participate in a variety of panels, events and demonstrations during the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Members of the company’s leadership team will participate in multiple panel discussions and technical paper presentations during the April 13-16 show, and Sinclair will host a press conference event on April 14.

Sinclair and ONE Media also be participating in ATSC’s NAB booth in the West Hall (W3056) and conducting private demonstrations while at the show.

“At Sinclair, we take pride in being at the forefront of technological advancement within the industry. We look forward to discussing new developments in technology and showcasing Sinclair’s top thought leaders, where they’ll share insights on the exciting opportunities for NextGen Broadcast growth,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO.

Sinclair’s press conference will take place on Sunday, April 14 from 10-11am PT in the NAB Press Briefing Room, N249. Chris Ripley will discuss a major technology initiative and associated partnership.

Additionally, the Sinclair/ONE Media leadership team will participate in the following NAB panels and presentations (all times PT):

Friday, April 12

2:15 PM – 3:00 PM. Public Media Venture Group: Technical Briefing on 5G Broadcast Renaissance Hotel. Mark Aitken, President, ONE Media Technologies & SVP, Sinclair

Saturday, April 13

11:50 AM – 12:10 PM. Dynamic Ad Insertion through DDaaS – MMT Protocol. W222-W223. Niakam Kazemi Principal Product Architect, Technology, Sinclair and Sangsu Kim, Advanced Technology / Senior Director, ONE Media Technologies.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM. Digicap Introduces the First System for Automating ATSC 3.0. Press Room, N249. Security Certificate Lifecycle Management. Paul Spinelli, AVP, Engineering, Sinclair and Jay Willis, NextGen Development Manager, ONE Media Technologies

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM. DOT Complementary PNT & the Role of BPS. W220-W221. Harvey Arnold, Senior Vice President-Engineering, Sinclair.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Cybersecurity for Broadcasters. W222-W223. Nick Hottinger, Senior Systems Engineer, ONE Media Technologies.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM. IEEE BTS: ATSC 3.0 Business Case and Monetization. W220-W221. Technical Paper Presentation. Liam Power, Senior Systems Engineer, ONE Media Technologies.

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM. Devoncroft Executive Summit, Executive 1:1 The CFO Perspective NAB Main Stage. Lucy Rutishauser, EVP and CFO, Sinclair.

Sunday, April 14

8:00 AM – 8:10 AM. Brazilian Society of Television Engineering (SET). ATSC Empowering a New Era of Broadcasting (Keynote). Mark Aitken, President, ONE Media Technologies & SVP, Sinclair.

8:00 AM- 9:00 AM. IABM State of The Industry Breakfast: 2024 Technology Roadmap. Westgate Hotel. Mike Palmer, AVP Advanced Technology/Media Management, Sinclair.

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM. Programming Everywhere: Programming Leaders on Ideas Beyond Boundaries. Encore Hotel. Scott Ehrlich, Chief Innovation Officer, Sinclair.

10:00 AM-11:00 AM. Sinclair Press Conference. Press Room, N249. Chris Ripley, President and CEO, Sinclair.

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM. Programming Everywhere: Using AI as a Creative Content Tool. Encore Hotel. Mike Palmer, AVP, Advanced Technology/Media Management, Sinclair.

1:30 PM -2:30 PM. NABA and the Evolution of HDR in the ITU Process. W220-W221. Matthew Goldman, Senior Director, Media Engineering & Architecture, Sinclair and Louis Libin, VP, Spectrum Policy & Engineering, ONE Media Technologies.

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM. Timing Solutions for Broadcasters. W222-W223. Harvey Arnold, Senior Vice President-Engineering, Sinclair.

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM. NEXTGEN TV: Merging Streaming and OTA for Unprecedented Reach. Connect Zone Theater. Skip Flenniken, VP & GM, Technology Business Development, Sinclair.

2:05 PM – 2:10 PM. Sinclair / ONE Media: NextGen Broadcast Platform. Booth SU4039. Mark Aitken, President, ONE Media Technologies & SVP, Sinclair.

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM. ABA: You Belong with Me, Sports Return to Local TV. Wynn Hotel. David Gibber, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Sinclair.

3:45 PM- 4:15 PM. Programming Everywhere: Monetizing the Future Today: A New Era of Service and Measurement Brought by NEXTGEN TV. Encore Hotel. Chris Ripley, President and CEO, Sinclair.

4:15 PM – 5:00 PM. Programming Everywhere: The Future of Syndicated Programming in a Multiplatform World. Encore Hotel. Dave Howitt, SVP of Programming, Sinclair.

Monday, April 15

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM. How to Maximize Next Generation TV’s Content and Data Potential. W214-W215. Paul Spinelli, AVP, Distribution and Network Systems, Sinclair.

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM. SBE: Broadcast Technology Update. W220-W221. Ernie Ensign, AVP, News Technology & Operations, Sinclair.

3:00 PM – 3:20 PM. The Convergence Opportunity for ATSC 3.0 and 5G Technologies. W222-W223. Louis Libin, VP, Spectrum Policy & Engineering, ONE Media Technologies and Michael Simon Director, Advanced Technologies, ONE Media.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM. A Return to Long-Form: The Convergence of Legacy Entertainment & Social Media. W219. Scott Livingston, SVP, News, Sinclair.

3:15 PM – 3:45 PM. Streaming Summit: The Evolution of Broadcast Delivery Through ATSC. W108-109. Kevin Cotlove, EVP, Chief Digital Officer, Sinclair.

Tuesday, April 16

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM. Fostering Community Defense – Cybersecurity Joining Forces with Infrastructure, Operations, Engineering and Strategic Partners. W3943 Connect Zone. John McClure, SVP, CISO & Enterprise Infrastructure, Sinclair

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM. How to Seamlessly Enhance Catalog Metadata – With IMDb, Fabric. W1343 AWS Theater. Ben Lister, AVP, Head of Programming, Sinclair Growth Networks.

12:10 PM – 1:00 PM. AI in the Newsroom: The Good, Bad, and What’s Ahead. SU4087 Create Zone. Scott Ehrlich, Chief Innovation Officer, Sinclair.

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM. How Can We Make Broadcast TV More Successful? W2149. Skip Flenniken, VP & GM, Technology Business Development, Sinclair.

1:30 PM – 1:50 PM. CDN Offload via Hybrid Delivery over ATSC 3.0 for Video Streaming. W220-W221. Liam Power, Senior Systems Engineer, ONE Media Technologies.

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM. Streaming Summit: FAST, AVOD and SVOD, Defining the New Pay TV Bundle. W106-107. Scott Ehrlich, Chief Innovation Officer, Sinclair.

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM. Streaming Summit: Streaming Investor Economics: Interest Rates, Consolidation and Growth. W108-109. Scott Shapiro, EVP, Corporate Development and Strategy, Sinclair.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Striving for Efficiency in Video Technology. W222-W223. Louis Libin, VP, Spectrum Policy and Engineering, ONE Media Technologies.