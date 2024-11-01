CNN To Stream Election Night Coverage for Free

WASHINGTON—CNN said its coverage plans for Election Night next Tuesday (Nov. 5) will include around-the-clock special coverage from the CNN Election Center in Washington and will stream live, for free, on the network’s connected-TV and mobile apps, as well as on CNN.com.

Subscribers to the Max streaming service will also have access to a live stream of CNN’s coverage of the race between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, and the Republican standard bearer, former President Donald Trump.

CNN will also extend its election-night “Magic Wall” data and storytelling technology to digital, allowing viewers to track up-to-the-minute results and follow key races from their mobile devices in real time. CNN’s app will also feature live and on-demand vertical video from correspondents stationed across the U.S., allowing app users to access CNN reporting as it happens.

Live election coverage will also be featured 24/7 on the network’s home pages and live blogs, alongside CNN’s Election Center, a data-rich home for interactive, real-time results from federal, state and local races. Viewers can also engage with reporters via the live chat feature on CNN.com or the CNN app.

CNN’s “Election Night in America” coverage will stream live and for free on Nov. 5 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. (ET), the network said. Coverage will begin on Sunday, Nov. 3, on CNN with special “Countdown to Election Day” editions of “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer,” “Erin Burnett OutFront,” “Anderson Cooper 360,” “The Source With Kaitlan Collins,” “CNN NewsNight: State of the Race With Abby Philip” and “Laura Coates Live.” Special episodes of CNN’s programming lineup will also air Monday, Nov. 4.

“Election Day in America” programming starts at midnight on Nov. 5 and continues throughout the day. Special coverage will start at 4 p.m. ET (Nov. 5) and will be anchored by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, with Dana Bash, Erin Burnett, Audie Cornish and Chris Wallace. John King will man the network’s Magic Wall. John Berman and Kasie Hunt will take over anchor duties at 2 a.m. (ET) through the early morning hours.