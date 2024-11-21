8 Channels Added to MyFree DirecTV Streaming Lineup
New FAST services cover food, film, crime, travel and other genres
Following the recent launch of the MyFree DirecTV free-ad supported package of 70-plus streaming channels, DirecTV has launched eight new channels catering to such interests as food, film, crime, travel and more.
The new channels are Drool, Hipstr, GoTraveler, America’s Test Kitchen, MagellanTV Now, True Crime Now, History & Warfare Now and Space Science Now.
When it launched the MyFree DirecTV service, the company said it would be adding new channels shortly. Shortly, DirecTV also plans to offer genre-based paid programming packages that deliver smaller lineups of relevant channels that will complement MyFree DirecTV. This will give consumers the flexibility to access affordable, personalized TV subscriptions at lower price points, the company said.
Those genre-based programming packages were a key part of its recent distribution deal with Disney.
Users can set up a MyFree DirecTV account at MyFree DirecTV and then download the app to a smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet to watch the content.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.