DirecTV Unveils New User Interface For Satellite Customers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.— DirecTV has unveiled a substantial upgrade to its user experience for all DirecTV satellite customers who use a Genie or Gemini device.

The update includes a redesigned menu at launch and an upgrade from the “Sports Central” that was introduced in 2023 for satellite customers.

The menu revamp is the first for eligible DirecTV satellite customers in more than five years and will offer a user interface more closely aligned to the experience rolled out earlier this year to users who stream DirecTV with a DirecTV device, the pay TV operator said.

Included in the new menu are the following prominent content carousels: Live TV, Continue Watching, Discover, and Live Sports, which provides users a seasonal sports carousel, including football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and more.

The upgraded interface will combine a user’s selected favorites with their most watched content to put their most relevant live programming front and center on the menu. Further elevating DirecTV’s super aggregation capabilities, later this year the user interface will include personalized content curated to users’ preferred programming, DirecTV reported.

As part of the upgrade, “Sports Central” will provide fans easy on-screen access to their favorite games, stats, and scores, including easily finding and accessing content only available on select third-party apps.

The phased rollout will begin today, starting with on-screen notifications with a small group of customers in Denver, Colorado. The upgrades will be available to all eligible customers in the Denver market and will expand nationwide later this year.

