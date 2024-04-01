Sinclair Promotes David Gibber to EVP & Chief Legal Officer

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair has promoted David Gibber to executive vice president and chief legal officer. Gibber was most recently the company’s senior vice president/general counsel, a position he has held since 2019.

Gibber joined Sinclair in 2011 and has held several leadership roles including vice president/deputy general counsel, deputy general counsel/director of legal services, and legal counsel. Gibber also serves on the board of directors of various charitable and community organizations.

In this new role, Gibber will continue to oversee the legal, regulatory, distribution, and network affiliate functions for the entire company, as well as serve as part of the executive leadership.

In making the announcement, Chris Ripley, president and CEO said, “David has a deep understanding of Sinclair’s business objectives and the legal and governance intricacies that accompany them, and he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insight. His promotion reflects our commitment to fostering talent from within and underscores the invaluable role of legal and strategic expertise in driving our organization forward and positioning us for continued success in the ever-evolving media landscape.”