Sinclair Promotes David Gibber to EVP & Chief Legal Officer
In this new role, Gibber will continue to oversee the legal, regulatory, distribution, and network affiliate functions for the entire company
HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair has promoted David Gibber to executive vice president and chief legal officer. Gibber was most recently the company’s senior vice president/general counsel, a position he has held since 2019.
Gibber joined Sinclair in 2011 and has held several leadership roles including vice president/deputy general counsel, deputy general counsel/director of legal services, and legal counsel. Gibber also serves on the board of directors of various charitable and community organizations.
In this new role, Gibber will continue to oversee the legal, regulatory, distribution, and network affiliate functions for the entire company, as well as serve as part of the executive leadership.
In making the announcement, Chris Ripley, president and CEO said, “David has a deep understanding of Sinclair’s business objectives and the legal and governance intricacies that accompany them, and he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic insight. His promotion reflects our commitment to fostering talent from within and underscores the invaluable role of legal and strategic expertise in driving our organization forward and positioning us for continued success in the ever-evolving media landscape.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.