LG Channels Adds Local Stations to Free Streaming Lineup

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA has launched a dedicated section for news called “News Hub” on LG Channels that provides weather reports, and local and national news broadcasts from national news organizations and local stations.

The offering includes ABC News Live, CNN Headlines, LiveNOW from Fox, NBC News Now, Scripps News and local news from stations owned by Allen Media Group's Local Now, E.W. Scripps, Fox Television Stations, Sinclair and others.

Starting in key market areas, including Austin, Texas; Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Cincinnati; Las Vegas; Baltimore; Seattle and many more, LG Channels said it will continually expand its delivery of regional news channels to U.S. consumers.

LG Channels is LG's free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming. LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs (models 2016-present) through the set maker’s webOS and can easily be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or via the home screen.

