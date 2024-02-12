Nearly Half (45%) of All Men Plan to Use AI to Compose Valentine’s Day Missives

While many Americans tell pollsters they are not loving the potential impact of AI on society, with 75% saying they are concerned about misinformation from artificial intelligence , they are certainly loving the tools it provides to express their love on Valentine’s Day.

A new survey from McAfee Research has found that nearly half (45%) of all men will use AI to write love messages this Valentine’s Day, up from 30% last year. The survey also found that more Americans (39%) are looking to use AI to write Valentine’s Day messages than last year (26%).

Overall the survey found a growing prominence of AI tools in the love lives of Americans, both for good and ill. The survey found that the increased use of AI has produced greater concern for telling real from fake online, with 58% of Americans encountering fake profiles online. About 30% of men and 27% of women said they are using AI to enhance their online dating profile, pics, and messages online. In addition nearly one third of Americans (31%) say they communicated with a love interest who turned out to be a scammer

McAfee’s second annual “Modern Love” study surveyed 7,000 people in seven countries worldwide and discovered that nearly one in four (23%) Americans are using AI tools to help create photos or other content when dating online.

This contrasts sharply with people’s feelings about receiving AI-generated content: Nearly two-thirds (64%) expressed distrust towards potential love interests who used AI-generated imagery and chat bots on their profiles. Further, the prevalence of romance scams emerged with one-third (31%) of Americans saying their conversations with a potential love interest online turned out to be with a scammer.

Despite mixed feelings and experiences, the effectiveness of AI is undeniable: 69% of people reported receiving more interest and better responses using AI-generated content than when they drafted or used their own original content. Additionally, 39% of Americans are planning to or considering using artificial intelligence to write a Valentine’s Card or other messages to a love interest. This sentiment opposes their feelings about being romanced via code: 57% of people said they would be hurt or offended if they found out AI wrote their Valentine's message.

“The possibilities of AI are endless, and unfortunately, so are the perils. For people who are shy about starting conversations, short on time to craft the perfect message, or whose photos could be brightened, AI offers tools to help enjoy all the fun and excitement that comes with online dating,” said Steve Grobman, McAfee’s Chief Technology Officer.

"Unfortunately, we know cybercriminals also use AI to scale malicious activity. With love-seekers spending more time online leading up to Valentine's Day, scammers are using AI to pose as love interests to steal money or personal information,” he continued. “We encourage people to balance romantic hope with healthy skepticism, to pause before sharing sensitive information online, and to ensure they use the right tools to protect their privacy, identity, and personal information."

