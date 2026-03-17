SMPTE Details 2026 NAB Show Educational Sessions

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced the educational presentations it will be presenting at the 2026 NAB Show, between April 18 and 22 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This year SMPTE will present the Visual Innovation and Brilliant Engineering (VIBE) Conference in place of the Future of Cinema Conference (FOCC). SMPTE will also introduce the SMPTE ST 2110 IP Media Roadshow, a hands-on, full-day training program for media professionals who are navigating the shift from SDI to IP-based production. Attendees can visit SMPTE at Booth #NL3.

“SMPTE remains the bridge between visionary storytelling and the engineering that makes it possible,” said SMPTE director of education, programming, Laquie TN Campbell. “By introducing VIBE, we are showcasing a massive spectrum of innovation. We are exploring everything from robotic cameras operating from Earth to space, to the frontier of agentic AI, to the intricate engineering redefining the audience experience. It’s the kind of cross-disciplinary exploration that ensures the media technology story evolves as boldly as the stories it helps tell.”

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SMPTE released this schedule of its activities at the show and described the content as follows:

Saturday, April 18

10 a.m. PDT – 5 p.m. PDT: SMPTE VIBE – N259

Explore how modern story-driven productions shape technology, from end-to-end workflow design to robotic systems enabling impossible camera motion, content authenticity and provenance challenges, and new pipeline approaches that meet evolving creative demands:

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9:50 a.m. PDT – 10 a.m. PDT: Welcome and Introductions by SMTPE Leadership

10 a.m. PDT – 10:40 a.m. PDT: VIBE – Keynote Session with Carolyn Giardina

10:40 a.m. PDT – 11:20 a.m. PDT: VIBE – Imaging at Unprecedented Scale for Sphere

11:20 a.m. PDT – 12 p.m. PDT: VIBE – Robotic Cameras from Earth to Space

12 p.m. PDT – 12:55 p.m. PDT: VIBE – The Engineering Case for Content Authenticity

2 p.m. PDT – 2:50 p.m. PDT: VIBE – Open Source is Ready for Prime Time

2:55 p.m. PDT – 3:10 p.m. PDT: VIBE – Ograf – Making Broadcast Graphics Open and Interoperable

3:10 p.m. PDT – 4:05 p.m. PDT: VIBE – From Build to Broadcast to Fan Experience in Live Sports Systems

4:05 p.m. PDT – 5 p.m. PDT: VIBE – The Global Translation Layer for OTT Accessibility and Scale

Tuesday, April 21

10 a.m. PDT – 5 p.m. PDT: SMPTE ST 2110 IP Media Roadshow – N252

Module 1: ST 2110 Foundations and Systems Architecture

Module 2: Precision Time Protocol (ST 2059) for Live Production

Module 3: Audio over IP in ST 2110 Environments

Module 4: Network Fabric Design for Media

Module 5: Deployment and Operational Failure Points

Module 6: Team Practicum — Sample RFP and System Design

Securing and Scaling Agentic AI: Safe Conversational Control for Media Workflows – 3:30 p.m. PDT – 4:30 p.m. PDT in N261.

"The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has been coordinating innovation and partnering with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) for over 100 years,” said SMPTE governor and 2026 NAB Conference Program Co-Chair, Marc Zorn. “SMPTE will host Visual Innovation and Brilliant Engineering (VIBE) during NAB with compelling industry visionaries on Saturday, April 18th in the LVCC North Hall meeting rooms. Please join us at this year's conference to explore new challenges ranging from technologies in exhibition spaces, content authenticity, management of streaming, AI, and even robotics.”

Further information about SMPTE at the 2026 NAB Show is online at SMPTE Visual Innovation and Brilliant Engineering Conference - NAB Show .

Further information about the SMPTE ST 2110 IP Media Roadshow can be found at SMPTE Roadshow: ST 2110 Bootcamp - NAB Show .