34th Annual Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame Gala Set For Sept. 29 in New York

NEW YORK—The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame, the premier industry event paying tribute to the influencers, innovators and visionaries of broadcast, cable and streaming television, is set to induct its class of 2026 on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W. 54th St).

Headliners for this year’s gala include CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Food Network’s celebrity chef Bobby Flay and ESPN commentator and sports television personality Stephen A. Smith.

Luis Fernández, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, will receive the Hall of Fame’s 2026 Chairman’s Award. A journalist at heart with over five decades of experience leading radio, broadcast, film and sports operations in the US, Europe and Asia, Fernández is widely recognized for his visionary approach, competitive spirit and creative drive. He currently oversees Telemundo Enterprises’ multiplatform portfolio, including its flagship broadcast network and its entertainment, sports and news programming divisions, as well as its digital and streaming units.

William Wang, Founder and CEO of VIZIO, has been tapped for the Technology Leadership Award. Wang is an American entrepreneur, inventor and TV executive best known for pioneering the world’s first internet-connected TV and creating VIZIO, a leading TV and soundbar maker in the United States. Since VIZIO’s inception in 2002, Wang has served as founder, CEO and chairman, steering the company to the forefront of the smart TV revolution. Under his leadership, VIZIO has sold more than

100 million premium-quality, innovative televisions and soundbars at accessible prices.

Prolific writers and producers Robert King and Michelle King, creators of The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Evil, Elsbeth, and the upcoming CBS Original Series Cupertino, will be inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame class for their impact across the television landscape. Finally, a special, inaugural Franchise of the Year Award will honor the enduring legacy of Star Trek, which celebrates the 60th anniversary of its television debut this September, nearly to the day of its Hall of Fame recognition.

The 2026 Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame class includes:

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Wolf Blitzer – Award-winning co-anchor of CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown

– Award-winning co-anchor of CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown Val Boreland – President of Entertainment, Versant

– President of Entertainment, Versant Andy Cohen - Host, Executive Producer, and Author, Bravo, NBCUniversal, Embassy Row

- Host, Executive Producer, and Author, Bravo, NBCUniversal, Embassy Row Joseph M. Cohen – Co-Founder, USA Network, President, The Switch Sports Group and Chairman & CEO of West Ridge Associates

– Co-Founder, USA Network, President, The Switch Sports Group and Chairman & CEO of West Ridge Associates Luis Fernández – Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises (*Chairman’s Award*)

– Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Rita Ferro – President, Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company

– President, Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company Bobby Flay - Chef, Restaurateur, Producer and Media Personality, Food Network, Warner Bros. Discovery

- Chef, Restaurateur, Producer and Media Personality, Food Network, Warner Bros. Discovery Robert & Michelle King – Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers, CBS Studios & King Size Productions

– Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers, CBS Studios & King Size Productions Jon Litner – President and CEO, YES Network

– President and CEO, YES Network Jim Packer – President of Worldwide Television Distribution, Lionsgate

– President of Worldwide Television Distribution, Lionsgate Suzanne Scott – Chief Executive Officer, Fox News Media

– Chief Executive Officer, Fox News Media Stephen A. Smith – Featured Commentator/Executive Producer, First Take, ESPN

– Featured Commentator/Executive Producer, First Take, ESPN William Wang – Founder and CEO of VIZIO (*Technology Leadership Award*)

Founder and CEO of VIZIO Star Trek – Celebrating 60 years as a defining sci-fi franchise (*Franchise of the Year Award*)

“With each new year, a fresh privilege is revealed, each with its own powerful and stunning identity. The class of 2026 feels particularly noteworthy,” commented Charlie Weiss, Chairman, Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame. “The combination of dynamic industry leaders, pioneering innovators and unparalleled, groundbreaking creatives is nothing short of breathtaking. We stand in awe of their collective achievements, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate and honor them.”

“Looking over this incredible Hall of Fame class of 2026 reminds us all why we are so passionate about our business and why we are so fortunate to be a part of it,” added Allison Markert, Vice President, Global Head of Strategy & Operations, Future B2B. “It’s such a privilege to honor and recognize these leaders for everything they’ve contributed across their remarkable careers and for the tremendous influence they continue to have on our industry today.”

The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame class of 2026 joins an exclusive list of nearly 500 industry pioneers. Meet this year's class and browse the full list of honorees at https://www.bchalloffame.com.

A portion of the net proceeds from the Hall of Fame gala is donated to The Broadcasters Foundation of America, a charitable organization that provides anonymous financial grants to those of our industry colleagues and their families who are in acute need due to critical illness or accident, advanced age, death of a spouse or other serious misfortune.

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is also a beneficiary. The Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative and social significance of television, radio and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public.

For partnership opportunities, tables and ticket information, please contact Jessica Wolin at jessica.wolin@futurenet.com or 212-685-4233.

Follow the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame across all social platforms at #BCHOF.