RTDNA Foundation Announces 2026 First Amendment Award Honorees

WASHINGTON—The RTDNA Foundation has announced that it will recognize 12 outstanding individuals and organizations at the 2026 First Amendment Awards, celebrating their efforts to promote responsible journalism and preserve the constitutionally guaranteed rights to do so.

All honorees will be recognized March 12 at the 35th annual First Amendment Awards at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. They will join more than 150 past recipients who stood for the values of the First Amendment.

“At a time when the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment are challenged on every front, the journalists, organizations and individuals we honor today stand as powerful examples of courage, integrity and unwavering commitment to the free flow of information,” said RTDNA Foundation president Tara Puckey. “Their work informs, supports and strengthens our communities, and it definitely protects the core principles that make a free press essential to democracy. We are proud to shine a spotlight on these champions of press freedom and to celebrate their vital contributions.”

Past honorees include local reporters, network anchors, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and multiple U.S. Senators. The awards honor the First Amendment and the bold and brave efforts many take — whether in an instant or throughout their careers — to protect it.

"Exposing wrongs and telling the truth, no matter the consequence, is core to our job as journalists,” said RTDNA Foundation chair Sheryl Worsley. “Sadly, we are seeing more retribution both professionally and personally against those who uncover corruption and bring it into the sunlight. We honor those who have paid a high price while standing up for the First Amendment by raising awareness in their communities."

In addition to recognizing responsible journalism, the First Amendment Awards is the Foundation’s biggest annual fundraiser, enabling the Foundation to ensure the broadcast and digital news profession remains a critical part of our nation’s free press for generations to come and supporting scholarships for journalism students.

This year, those 12 scholarship and fellowship recipients will be recognized at the Watergate Hotel during the First Amendment Awards.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 2026 First Amendment Award winners are:

Juju Chang, ABC News. The RTDNA Foundation chose to honor Chang because she has distinguished herself as one of the most compelling storytellers, known for her bold reporting and ability to bring humanity and depth to complex issues. Over a lifetime in journalism — from newswriting to anchoring Nightline — she has demonstrated a commitment to long-form, thorough reporting that elevates the public consciousness in increasingly challenging times.

Vladimir Duthiers, CBS News. The RTDNA Foundation selected Duthiers, now a featured host of CBS Mornings, for his tireless work covering some of the most difficult topics of our time. A veteran foreign correspondent whose longtime career includes award-winning coverage of crises — from natural disasters to terrorism — Duthiers continues to embody journalistic courage and a commitment to telling stories that would not be heard without his microphone.

Kevin Goldberg, Freedom Forum. The RTDNA Foundation is honoring Goldberg, vice president at the Freedom Forum, for his tireless work defending and promoting free expression, press freedom and open access to information — values at the heart of the First Amendment. Through advocacy, public engagement and support for journalism innovation, he helps safeguard a diverse and independent media environment.

Jennifer Griffin, Fox News. The RTDNA Foundation selected Griffin for her trusted and tenacious reporting covering the Pentagon. She joined dozens of colleagues in boycotting the Pentagon’s new press-access rules, standing firmly for transparency and the public’s right to know. Her principled resistance reflects a career spent holding power to account and defending the essential role of an independent press in national security reporting.

Tom Llamas, NBC News. The RTDNA Foundation chose Llamas, now anchor of NBC Nightly News, for his commitment to carrying forward the strong legacy of NBC’s flagship newscast while expanding its reach to younger and wider audiences. Llamas is the first individual to serve as the solo anchor of both an evening broadcast program and a one-hour primetime streaming newscast, showing a dedication to innovation and to meeting the evolving needs of today’s viewers.

NPR and PBS News. The RTDNA Foundation selected NPR and PBS News for their perseverance after politicians demeaned them and Congress cut their federal funding. NPR and PBS News continue to provide free, independent journalism to millions of Americans — especially in regions underserved by commercial media — sustaining the tradition of public-interest reporting rooted in First Amendment values. Their enduring commitment to in-depth news, cultural programming, and civic-minded content reflects the vital role of public media.

Bill Owens, (former) 60 Minutes. The RTDNA Foundation selected Bill Owens, just the third person to run 60 Minutes in its 57-year history, for his principled stand in defense of journalism. Owens resigned as executive producer in April, citing a loss of his editorial independence. Owens worked at CBS News for 37 years and left after President Trump filed a lawsuit against the network and the show on dubious grounds. Owens’ career exemplifies the kind of rigorous, high-impact journalism that sustains public trust and defends the First Amendment’s promise of a free press.

Manu Raju, CNN. The RTDNA Foundation is honoring Raju, CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, for his dogged, behind-the-scenes political coverage, reinforcing the critical watchdog mission of the press. Raju’s fearless reporting has earned praise from colleagues and criticism from both sides of the aisle, a testament to his steady presence informing the public about Capitol Hill’s most consequential developments.

Jim Rodenbush, (former) Indiana Daily Student. The RTDNA Foundation selected Rodenbush, former director of student media at the Indiana Daily Student, for his bold and brave stand, refusing a directive from university administrators to censor his students’ right to cover news freely. His termination shortly afterward — and the university’s subsequent decision to suspend the print edition — spotlighted the fragile state of student press freedom and rallied national support for editorial independence.

Vitus “V” Spehar, Under the Desk News. The RTDNA Foundation chose V Spehar to recognize how Under the Desk News delivers clear, accessible and often under-reported stories from a distinctive “under the desk” perspective. V’s innovative approach has opened new pathways for civic engagement, particularly among younger viewers who may feel disconnected from traditional media. By blending authenticity and creativity, V has expanded the reach of trustworthy journalism in the digital age.

Citation of Courage is being given to Asal Rezaei, CBS News Chicago. The RTDNA Foundation is honoring Asal Rezaei, a general-assignment reporter for CBS News Chicago, with the Citation of Courage. Rezaei has repeatedly risked her personal safety to shed light on stories of public importance, most recently when she was shot at with a pepper ball at an immigration-detention facility. Her willingness to stand her ground and continue reporting — despite physical danger — exemplifies the bravery and resilience of a free press committed to informing the public, even under threat.

Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Steve Bertrand, (ret.) WGN Radio. The RTDNA Foundation is celebrating Steve Bertrand with the Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor designated contributions to local news. Bertrand has been a trusted voice on WGN Radio for four decades, anchoring news since 1992 and earning the confidence of generations of Chicago listeners. Over his career, he covered many of the most significant local and national events of the past 40 years while mentoring colleagues and helping define the standard for excellence in local radio journalism. His retirement in 2025 marks the culmination of a lifetime dedicated to informing the public and strengthening the role of local news.

More information on attending the awards is available here.