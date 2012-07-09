Wirecast Live Streaming Partner Program Now Available

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream has released new capabilities for its Wirecast live video production and streaming software that will enable a greater number of partners to easily integrate Wirecast directly into their live streaming services.



With this release, Wirecast now offers three partnership levels: Destination, Co-Branded and Fully Branded Partnerships.



Destination Partners can now use the new Software Development Kit to make their site appear as a destination within Wirecast. Once implemented, users simply select the partner site from directly within Wirecast and log in to their accounts. This gives partners greater visibility in the streaming community, and provides their customers a one-click streaming experience, taking full advantage of Wirecast production capabilities. The Co-Branded Partnership offers a custom-branded version of Wirecast, with new product and pricing levels, that streams solely to the partner site. This allows service providers to differentiate themselves and generate additional revenue by offering Wirecast as their live streaming tool of choice. Fully Branded Partners work with Telestream’s development team to create a completely customized version of Wirecast, tailor-made for their users.





Wirecast “Destination Partners” include Justin.tv, Livestream, sermon.net, and others, as well as Fully Branded Partners such as YouTube Live and Ustream,





