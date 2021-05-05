Telestream Releases Updated PRISM Monitor

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has launched a new version of software for its PRISM waveform monitors, which includes new audio support features.

The updated PRISM monitor now supports 4K and 8K compliant 32-channel audio monitoring. The new capabilities can be added to any PRISM model with no hardware modifications, just needing a software license key.

Among the new features the software update provides are:

Complete audio support for IP environments, including 2110-30 and 2110-31;

Local headphone and speaker output via IP-to-SDI conversion with 5.1/7.1 downmix;

Dolby D/D+ and Dolby E decode with Dolby status support;

Integrated RTW surround display;

Support for international loudness standards for worldwide regulatory compliance;

Adjustable loudness monitoring threshold alarms/alerts; and

Simultaneous metering and Lissajous display

“We’ve been a leading provider for the largest ST-2110 deployments and have worked closely with industry experts to meet expectations for multichannel audio monitoring and regulatory compliance. We are proud that customers view our relationship as one where their success and the success of PRISM’s audio monitoring tools are so closely aligned. Thanks to these partnerships, our capabilities are wide-ranging and both 4K and 8K compliant,” said Charlie Dunn, senior vice president of Tek Video Business Unit at Telestream.