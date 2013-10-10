Sony introduces new portable storage devices for professionals

Sony’s new portable storage systems are designed for professionals who need high-speed, highly reliable data storage for back-up and transfer of content in the field. This new line includes a 256GB solid-state drive (PSZ-SA25) and two hard disk models with capacities of 500GB and 1TB (PSZ-HA50 and PSZ-HA1T).

Each drive features one USB 3.0 and two FireWire 800 interfaces, allowing users to transfer video at up to 400MB/s with the SSD model and 120MB/s with the HDD models via USB 3.0. At these speeds, users can transfer approximately 30GB of video to the SSD drive in less than 90 seconds via USB 3.0.

The drives also connect to compatible Sony hardware such as the PMW-50 or PMW-1000 decks. Each has a heavy silicon cover and protective case to withstand the rigors of field production and reduce shipping damage. Built-in shock resistance can absorb falls of up to 7.5ft for SSD and up to 6.5ft for HDD.

The drives are compliant with MIL-STD-810G standard, the IP5X dust-resistant standard and the IPX4 splash-resistant standard so data can be used in a range of environments and conditions. Pre-installed formatting software lets users easily switch between FAT32, HFS+ and NTFS formats, and an LED indicator lets users know the status of data transfers. The drives are also stackable for easy daisy-chaining with a design that allows for increased airflow between each to reduce heat build-up.

The new Sony drives come with a full three-year limited warranty. The PSZ-SA25 SSD drive, and the PSZ-HA50 and PSZ-HA1T HDD drives are planned to be available this month.