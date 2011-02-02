Singular Software releases PluralEyes for Avid Media Composer
Singular Software’s PluralEyes has expanded its support for nonlinear editing applications to include Avid Media Composer software. PluralEyes accelerates the workflow for multicamera, multitake and dual-system audio productions by analyzing audio information and automatically synchronizing audio and video clips. In addition to Media Composer, PluralEyes also supports NewsCutter software.
