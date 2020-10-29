intoPIX Unveils 8K TICO-XS IP Cores

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium—Compression solutions provider intoPIX has released its 8K TICO-XS encoder and decoder IP Cores.

“8K seems out of reach and requires very high throughput bandwidth, unreasonably larger memory buffers, high-end cables or 100GbE network interfaces,” says Justine Hecq, product owner of the TICO-XS IP-cores. “Our new cores enable manufacturers to manage and transport seamlessly 8K on COTS infrastructure.”

The new IP-cores make it unnecessary to compromise on quality using lower frame rate, irreversible data-loss technics with heavy processing and additional delays, the company said.

The cores support the JPEG XS ISO standard and can be used with mid-range FPGA families from Intel and Xilinx or on ASICs with low gate counts, said intoPIX.

The cores offer:

visually lossless quality as defined in the JPEG XS standard;

support for the complete UHDTV2 specification;

imperceptible encoding/decoding delay of less than 1 millisecond;

low memory use with the light line buffers handled in internal RAM;

embedded two-level downscaler in the decoder enabling HD and 4K resolutions to be extracted from the compressed 8K stream without the need for additional processing; and

manageable streams down to 2.5Gb or 10Gb Ethernet

Latency throughout the workflow is imperceptible with the cores’ maximum of 32-line delay end-to-end. Artifact-free 8K quality is achieved with a compression ratio of 16:1, it said.

The cores are so small that manufacturers can already have an FPGA where the 8K cores will fit, and they will not require memory controllers or external DDR, the company said.

The 8K cores cover various needs and uses cases offering support for 8192x4320, 60fps or 120fps, 4:4:4, 4:2:2 and monochrome, it said.

With CPU and GPU implementations, the new 8K IP-Cores are shipping now.