Gateway Studios Taps Panasonic for 4K, Robotic Cameras

CHESTERFIELD, MO—Gateway Studios & Production Services (GSPS) has made a major investment in Panasonic 4K studio and PTZ cameras and Tecnopoint camera Dolly and Totem systems to offer advanced video equipment to its live music touring acts, motion picture/television and corporate event clients.

Gateway has invested in 16 AK-UC4000 4K HDR studio cameras, 12 AW-UE150 4K 60P HDR PTZ cameras, and Tecnopoint floor, ceiling and totem systems for multicamera coverage of major music tours, festivals and corporate events. The cameras and robotic systems will also be for incorporation in its new studio complex under development in Chesterfield, which the company says "is expected to be the largest production services and rehearsal facility of its kind in the U.S."

“Panasonic has enjoyed a long, successful relationship with Gateway, and we’re delighted to have supported their efforts through the years on major music tours like the legendary rock band Phish,” said Carter Hoskins, Director, Professional Imaging, Panasonic. “It is exciting to be part of Gateway’s new initiatives as they continue to raise the bar by offering our innovative 4K and HD equipment, including in mobile fly-packs and robotic camera systems, to its expanding roster of high-profile clients.”

“The music touring industry has opened back up and we’re extremely busy. Major music acts are out on tour and through purchases like this, we’re able provide the leading edge in video equipment to our clients,“ said Trey Kerr, Chief Executive Officer, Gateway Studios & Production Services. “We trust Panasonic cameras emphatically and rely on Panasonic for our major clients.”

GSPS already has a large number of Panasonic AK-UC4000 studio cameras studio and AW-UE150 PTZ cameras in inventory to meet the increasing demand for equipment.

“Gateway is second to none in providing broadcast quality equipment to our clients and we’re always looking for new cinematic tools to implement. Incorporating Tecnopoint dolly systems allow us to make our broadcasts look even better by adding more dimensions and depth to what we are already capturing with the Panasonic robo cameras,” Kerr said.

The first tour that the Tecnopoint system will cover is the Phish Tour that launched in late July and runs through the end of October. Fifteen Panasonic studio and PTZ cameras along with a Tecnopoint system will be used to cover the band Phish in concert.