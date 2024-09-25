HPA Names Kari Grubin President-Elect

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Board of Directors has announced that Kari Grubin will succeed Seth Hallen as president of HPA on January 1, 2025.

The HPA Board has also announced that Renard Jenkins will assume the role of vice president of the Board in January alongside Grubin. At that time, a new Executive Committee will take over. The 2025 HPA Board Executive Committee includes Grubin, Jenkins, Craig German and Graylind Wherry.

The group reported that Hallen and Grubin will work closely over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

The succession marks a noteworthy milestone in the group’s history. When Hallen passes HPA leadership to Grubin, Grubin will become the first woman to hold the HPA presidency and only its third president since the organization’s founding, following Hallen and HPA founder Leon Silverman.

A recognized expert in technology, consultative expertise and post production services, Grubin possesses the experience and vision to help drive HPA through the next phase of the industry’s evolution, the group said.

“I am truly honored and excited to be part of the leadership team of this great organization that means so much to me, and I will bring my passion and experience to this responsibility,” said Grubin. “Now more than ever, HPA is a critical and hyper-relevant partner for the individuals and companies at work in our industry as we face the significant change, challenge and opportunity ahead. HPA will continue to be a conduit for our community to grow, reach out for new opportunities and adapt. I’m assuming the leadership of a thriving organization, and I look forward to shepherding it through its next powerful new phase. I encourage our community to join us in the work ahead and look forward to the upcoming collaboration.”

A dedicated HPA Board Member since 2020, Grubin has spearheaded several of HPA’s most impactful initiatives. She co-founded HPA Women in Post (2011) which provides leadership opportunities and visibility for women working in professional content creation. Under the leadership of Grubin and fellow board member Loren Nielsen, the Women in Post committee created and incubated the HPA Young Entertainment Professional program which has connected and mentored nearly 200 YEPS.

In 2021, she and fellow Board member Renard Jenkins collaborated to launch HPA All, an initiative to strengthen the media and entertainment community by supporting and highlighting career pathways and creating opportunities for contributions by and visibility for underrepresented groups. Grubin led the HPA Tech Retreat Supersession in 2022 and is currently collaborating with Hallen and the Program Committee in the planning of the 2025 HPA Tech Retreat Supersession.

As an active member of the entertainment and media industry,Grubin has also led many initiatives including serving as project director on SMPTE's industry-defining Rapid Industry Solutions on Set Virtual Production Initiative. She was asked to join the Production and Technology Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2021.

Grubin is member services director for the Motion Picture Association's Trusted Partner Network, where her focus is on enhanced security preparedness and security best practices at all stages in the digital media supply chain.

Her extensive career spans executive roles in the entertainment and technology industries. Grubin began her trajectory as a tour guide at Universal Studios, eventually becoming an assistant editor working on feature films. From Universal, she segued to Paramount Studios where she worked in Mastering for Studio Operations, eventually rising to head of technical operations. Moving to a new enterprise, Grubin was a co-founder and general manager of the mastering facility at Global Entertainment Partners (GEP) before selling the company to Deluxe Entertainment Services Group. At Deluxe, she was named vice president of post and restoration before joining the cybersecurity company, NSS Labs, as sales director, and then served as vice president of mastering for Walt Disney Studios. She is listed as a co-inventor for three U.S. patents in media and entertainment technology.

"Leading the HPA over the past nine years has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career,” said Hallen reflecting on the change. “It's been an honor to work alongside such dedicated and passionate professionals who continuously push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in our industry. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together, from fostering new talent and expanding our educational initiatives to navigating unprecedented challenges with resilience and unity. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Kari, and I have witnessed firsthand her vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the HPA community. Kari is an exceptional leader with the energy, expertise, and insight to guide HPA into its next era of growth and evolution. I have no doubt that under her leadership, HPA will continue to thrive and be a powerful force in shaping the future of our industry."