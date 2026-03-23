Charter Communications Names John Lee Head Of Intelligence Ventures

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications has announced the appointment of John Lee as Head of Intelligence Ventures, effective today.

Lee will lead a new dedicated team that will focus on advancing intelligence-driven products and partnerships built on the Company’s proprietary data signals and AI capabilities in a privacy-safe way. They will be tasked with developing scalable solutions for marketers, agencies, platforms and enterprises.

“John brings deep expertise building and scaling data-driven products, platforms and organizations across media, technology and advertising,” said Rich DiGeronimo, president, Product and Technology at Charter and to whom Lee will report. “He will help us expand the ways we utilize our unique data signals, technology and AI capabilities to develop new products and partnerships that drive growth and create new revenue streams.”

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Prior to joining Charter, Lee founded Scout Data Advisors in 2024, an advisory firm that helps organizations create competitive advantage through data and AI. Previously, he was chief data officer at NBCUniversal from 2021, where he was responsible for developing and advancing the company’s enterprise consumer data strategy. Before that, he spent 13 years at Merkle, most recently as corporate chief strategy officer, where he led the company’s long-term strategic direction and product teams.

Lee brings nearly three decades of experience leading large-scale strategy, product, and data science organizations for global companies, with a focus on driving data-driven business results in media, commerce, advertising, and customer experience. In 2024, he was named to the DataIQ100, honoring the most influential leaders in data.