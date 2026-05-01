NABLF Announces 2026 Broadcast Leadership Training Award Winners

The NAB Leadership Foundation (NABLF) recently announced the recipients of the Diane Sutter Shooting Star Award and the Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) Champion Award during its annual BLT Alumni Reception held in Las Vegas during 2026 NAB Show.

This year’s Diane Sutter Shooting Star Award honor went to Lori Waldon for her outstanding leadership and contributions to the broadcast industry. Waldon is president and general manager of Hearst Television station KOAT-TV and graduated from the BLT class of 2016. She has been a trailblazer, advancing through the ranks of television news with an intuitive knowledge of programming and how to best serve local audiences.

Waldon was praised for her ability to build a collaborative culture and equip her teams for success. She is known for her keen understanding of people and for empowering and mentoring others to advance their broadcasting careers.

This year’s BLT Champion Award was presented to Barbara Kreisman, recently retired chief of the Video Division for the Federal Communications Commission, in recognition of her long-term support of the BLT program and overall impact on the broadcast industry. She has played a central role with BLT since its earliest days, serving on the faculty and encouraging other FCC staff and commissioners to take part over the past 25 years.

“Throughout their careers, both Lori and Barbara demonstrated exemplary leadership in their respective positions,” stated NABLF president Michelle Duke. “Both women have been positive and powerful role models for the up-and-coming generation of pathfinders and innovators in our industry. We are so proud to honor them with these prestigious awards.”

Readers who know someone who would benefit from the transformative experience of the BLT program should encourage encourage them to apply for the 2027 cohort by May 18, 2026: https://www.nabfoundation.org/programs/broadcast-leadership/ .