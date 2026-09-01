AIMS, EBU Completes Latest IPMX Certification Testing

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced the results of its second IPMX Product Certification Test Event, Aug. 24-28, at European Broadcasting Union (EBU) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Eight manufacturers submitted 14 products for testing, and all fourteen were officially certified to the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) standard, qualifying them to carry the IPMX branding and signaling verified compliance with published transport, control and interoperability requirements.

The EBU serves as the independent certification authority for IPMX and conducted the testing at its Geneva facility, while AIMS administered the certification program overall. This event, the second since the program's inaugural session in January that certified 48 products from 10 manufacturers, was open to AIMS, VSF and AMWA member companies. It has continued the shift from informal plugfests to a formal, repeatable certification process, giving integrators and end users an independent basis for verifying IPMX interoperability.

Following rigorous testing, solutions from Bridge Technologies, Cobalt Digital, EvertzAV, ITDev, intoPIX, Matrox Video, Macnica and PlexusAV successfully passed certification. Testing covered the baseline IPMX requirements along with uncompressed video and audio, the JPEG XS profile, the JPEG XS TDC profile mode and the HKEP and PEP capabilities.

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications designed to extend SMPTE ST 2110–based media transport and NMOS–based control into a broader range of markets, including professional AV, live events, corporate media and education. In addition to uncompressed workflows, IPMX introduces support for compressed video, simplified system timing, HDCP, interoperable USB over IP, media encryption between brands and defined system profiles to make deployment more practical, scalable and cost-effective for Pro AV environments.

The certification program is designed to ensure predictable behavior, reliable interoperability and adherence to the published IPMX test plans and specifications.

The IPMX test plan is available online .

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The IPMX certification registry is available online .

Technical IPMX information is available online .