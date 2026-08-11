Netflix Closes U.S. Upfronts, Nearly Doubles Ad Commitments

Netflix has concluded its 2026 Upfront sales in the U.S. with deals from “all major agency partners” that “nearly doubled our ad commitments this year,” Netflix president of advertising Amy Reinhard reported.

Reinhard did not provide specific dollar amounts but said the results were in line with their expectations.

“This Upfront proved that advertisers are more excited than ever to work with Netflix, where they can access the most engaged audiences, with an ad tech platform built to drive results, all centered around series and films that never disappoint,” she wrote in an August 10 blog post.

The growth came from new programming as well as “returning favorites like `Love Is Blind', `Big Mistakes', `Bridgerton', `Emily in Paris', `Nobody Wants This', and `Running Point'”, upcoming feature films and live events like the NFL.

“Upfront demand for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup was also extremely high, as we’ve sold out of game sponsorships and nearly sold out of all available in-game inventory,” she said.

In another major development in its ad sales efforts, Reinhard said that "the Media Rating Council (MRC) has granted Netflix Ads Suite’s first accreditation. We’re proud to have been awarded accreditation across the processing and reporting of US in-stream video impressions amongst connected TV, mobile app, and desktop web."

Reinhard also stressed the importance of a variety of tech advances in the “Netflix Ads Suite, which makes it easy for advertisers to buy with us, offering expanded flexibility, interactivity and reach.”

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Those improvements included: