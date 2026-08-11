Netflix Closes U.S. Upfronts, Nearly Doubles Ad Commitments
The streamer also reported that it had nearly sold out in-game inventory for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Netflix has concluded its 2026 Upfront sales in the U.S. with deals from “all major agency partners” that “nearly doubled our ad commitments this year,” Netflix president of advertising Amy Reinhard reported.
Reinhard did not provide specific dollar amounts but said the results were in line with their expectations.
“This Upfront proved that advertisers are more excited than ever to work with Netflix, where they can access the most engaged audiences, with an ad tech platform built to drive results, all centered around series and films that never disappoint,” she wrote in an August 10 blog post.
The growth came from new programming as well as “returning favorites like `Love Is Blind', `Big Mistakes', `Bridgerton', `Emily in Paris', `Nobody Wants This', and `Running Point'”, upcoming feature films and live events like the NFL.
“Upfront demand for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup was also extremely high, as we’ve sold out of game sponsorships and nearly sold out of all available in-game inventory,” she said.
In another major development in its ad sales efforts, Reinhard said that "the Media Rating Council (MRC) has granted Netflix Ads Suite’s first accreditation. We’re proud to have been awarded accreditation across the processing and reporting of US in-stream video impressions amongst connected TV, mobile app, and desktop web."
Reinhard also stressed the importance of a variety of tech advances in the “Netflix Ads Suite, which makes it easy for advertisers to buy with us, offering expanded flexibility, interactivity and reach.”
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Those improvements included:
- CTV Marketplace and DSP-Initiated deals extend programmatic buying so that partners can transact with Netflix through any of the demand-side platforms they already use across Google Display & Video 360, Amazon, Yahoo or The Trade Desk.
- Pause Ads are now available to buy programmatically across all DSPs. The Netflix Ads Suite also offers advertisers AI-creative tooling that generates pause ad formats from existing assets.
- Conversion, Reach and Audience APIs offer advertisers AI-driven tooling to drive even stronger results.
- Netflix recently expanded interactive formats to include ‘Send to Phone’ and now offer Frame Ads.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.