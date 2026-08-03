DirecTV For Business Inks New Agreement to Sell NFL Sunday Ticket

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and NEW YORK—DirecTV has concluded a new multi-year agreement with EverPass Media to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket via satellite and streaming to bars, restaurants and commercial venues nationwide through DirecTV For business beginning with the 2026 NFL season.

Under the agreement, DirecTV For Business will serve as EverPass' sales, marketing and commercial distribution partner for NFL Sunday Ticket with and without NFL RedZone.

DirecTV For Business will also be EverPass' Preferred National Distributor for EverPass streaming platforms throughout the United States. This brings together a major commercial television provider with the commercial rights holder for the NFL's out-of-market package.

"For decades, businesses have trusted DirecTV to deliver the biggest moments in sports," said Mike Wittrock, chief operating officer at DirecTV. "This agreement gives businesses more flexibility in how they watch NFL Sunday Ticket and other sports content, with access to one of the most comprehensive commercial sports offerings."

"We're pleased to partner with DirecTV For Business to expand access to live sports for venues. This agreement is about creating greater availability for bars, restaurants and other commercial businesses so they can offer NFL Sunday Ticket – and other live sports content – with flexibility in how they receive the service," added Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media.

DirecTV serves more than 300,000 commercial locations nationwide and remains a leading destination for premium sports programming in commercial venues. Through this agreement, businesses will benefit from a streamlined relationship for sales, service, billing and support while continuing to access the programming their customers expect every week throughout the NFL season.

Beyond NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone, the agreement also gives DirecTV For Business customers access to subscribe to other premium sports content on EverPass which can be accessed via streaming or satellite, providing more ways to offer customers live sports. Existing EverPass customers will have their services continue as usual.