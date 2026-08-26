Truthset Brings Data Rated Audiences to FreeWheel
Agreement allows advertisers to use Truthset's independently scored audiences rated AAA to B to improve programmatic CTV campaigns
OAKLAND, Calif.—Truthset announced an agreement with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for CTV advertising, that will allow advertisers to activate its independently validated Data Rated Audiences (DRAs) across the FreeWheel's CTV advertising ecosystem.
The agreement provides advertisers with more accurate and consistent audience activation, while reducing wasted impressions and improving outcomes, the two companies said.
"As CTV continues to scale, the industry needs a more reliable way to connect high-quality audience data to premium video inventory without adding complexity for advertisers or publishers,” said Michelle Eule, executive director of Data and Measurement at FreeWheel, which is owned by Comcast. “This integration helps solve that challenge by giving advertisers and publishers greater accuracy and higher quality audience data across their campaigns.”
The integration allows advertisers to match Truthset’s Data Rated Audiences or DRAs, which are multi-sourced from participating members of its Data Collective and independently scored, to FreeWheel Identity Network. By embedding Truthset’s DRAs into the identity matching and activation process, advertisers can achieve more accurate targeting across premium CTV inventory. Ultimately, advertisers gain greater confidence they're reaching the right people and households to drive stronger campaign performance.
Initially, the integration will support audience activation through FreeWheel's Advertiser Suite, including FreeWheel Buyer Cloud (formerly Beeswax), and Curation Hub, , with broader availability across FreeWheel's unified audience marketplace planned.
This direct integration builds on Truthset's recent partnerships with The Trade Desk, Magnite, Yahoo and Databricks, where Data Rated Audiences are being 1:1 matched to IDs to ensure accuracy is maintained throughout platform and publisher activation. Together, these integrations advance the open web toward end-to-end validation, enabling advertisers to achieve walled garden-level performance while retaining the flexibility of programmatic advertising.
"Premium CTV inventory commands premium pricing, making audience accuracy more important than ever," said Gregg Galletta, President of Truthset. "We’re seeing a shift towards creating a more validated path between audience creation and media activation, to bring walled garden accuracy to the open web."
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.